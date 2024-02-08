Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, Highlights The Remarkable Advantages Of The Dermal Filler Radiesse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radiesse, a dermal filler, can be used to treat wrinkles and add volume, with long lasting results showing an increase in collagen and elastin.

Renowned cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Penelope Treece of Southern Aesthetics, empowers the public with insight into the dermal filler Radiesse.

- Dr. Penelope Treece, MDNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Aesthetics , a beacon of excellence in the realm of cosmetic surgery under the guidance of Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, is excited to share insights into the remarkable qualities of Radiesse, an innovative dermal filler that stands out from the crowd. Dr. Treece's commitment to patient education takes center stage as she unveils the unique features of this transformative cosmetic solution, offering individuals a comprehensive understanding.Radiesse is a dermal filler utilized in cosmetic procedures to augment volume and smoothen wrinkles and fine lines. It sets itself apart with its distinctive composition of calcium hydroxylapatite microspheres, which are suspended in a gel-like solution. These microspheres mirror minerals found in the body, like in bones and teeth, contributing to a natural-looking outcome. Typically, Radiesse is applied to address areas like nasolabial folds (smile lines), marionette lines, and various facial wrinkles and folds. Additionally, it proves effective in enhancing facial contours and restoring volume to regions such as the cheeks and chin. Its thicker consistency makes it suitable for larger areas.Dr. Penelope Treece, with 20 years of experience with fillers, provides a poignant perspective, stating, "In my years of practice, I've found that Radiesse stands out for its remarkable longevity and its unique ability to stimulate collagen and elastin. Patients appreciate the natural-looking and enduring results, and it's backed by solid scientific evidence. It's truly a game-changer in the field of dermal fillers."Rigorous scientific studies, supported by MRI visualization, reveal that Radiesse particles persist in the treated area for an impressive duration of up to 5 years. This is due to gradual degradation, meaning that over time, Radiesse is gradually broken down and absorbed by the body. As it dissipates, the stimulated collagen remains, contributing to a natural and gradual reduction of the treated area extended longevity makes Radiesse a preferred choice for individuals seeking enduring results in their cosmetic procedures.Furthermore, aside from showcasing the gradual breakdown of Radiesse, these MRI backed studies also demonstrate Radiesse's capabilities to not only maintain but also increase collagen and elastin in the treated region. Collagen and elastin are crucial components of the skin's structure, providing elasticity, firmness, and support. As the body ages, the production of collagen and elastin tends to decrease, leading to the formation of wrinkles and a loss of skin volume. Radiesse's ability to promote the synthesis of these proteins helps restore the skin's strength and resilience over time.Ultimately, with its unique composition, versatility, immediate results, and dual-action approach for enhanced and long-lasting skin rejuvenation, Radiesse is a trail blazing cosmetic solution for many. For prospective patients seeking a profound understanding of Radiesse's impact, authentic testimonials from individuals who have undergone procedures at Southern Aesthetics serve as compelling narratives. These real stories contribute significantly to the educational tapestry, offering genuine insights into the effectiveness and satisfaction derived from Radiesse treatments. The comprehensive consultation with Dr. Penelope Treece takes the limelight, underscoring the importance of not just an educational understanding, but also a personalized, tailored approach for every patient.Dr. Penelope Treece, MD, stands at the forefront of cosmetic excellence, utilizing her expertise not only to transform lives through aesthetic enhancements but also to enlighten the public on industry advancements. As we conclude this exploration into the unique qualities of Radiesse, Dr. Treece emphasizes the empowerment that comes with knowledge. Southern Aesthetics remains dedicated to fostering a community where individuals make informed decisions, embracing the transformative possibilities of cosmetic procedures with confidence. For those navigating the ever-evolving landscape of aesthetics, Dr. Treece and Southern Aesthetics serve as beacons of knowledge and skill, guiding individuals toward self-discovery and enhanced confidence.About Southern Aesthetics:Southern Aesthetics dedicates its practice to providing the highest level of quality in cosmetic surgery in a beautiful, comfortable, safe, and private environment. We have a dedicated, professional, and caring team in Metairie that takes pride in bringing out the you in YOU.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

