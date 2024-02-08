Maha CM's Bastion Thane Gets World-Class 'Namo Grand Central Park'

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane, Feb 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown Thane has a brand new attraction -- a 20 'NaMo Grand Central Park' -- modelled on the lines of the Grand Central Park, New York or Hyde Park, London or the Millenium Park, Chicago.

The new NGCP has been developed by the leading realty group, Kalpataru Group, at Kolshet, and was dedicated to the people by Shinde on Thursday.

The park, an oases of greenery, has a stunning 3-acre lake, a picturesque promenade, an X bridge, four themed gardens inspired by Mughal, Moroccan, Japanese and Chinese designs, fitness stations, walking and cycling paths, medication areas, other iconic structures and green spaces to promote a healthy urban lifestyle for people of all age groups.

The NGCP is home to over 100 species of birds and butterflies, more than 3,500 trees, plus boasts of other prominent attractions like Flora Trellis, India's biggest skate park, lawn tennis and volleyball courts, tree house, children's play zones, an amphitheatre, cafetaries, public conveniences and soon another 4.50 acres will be added to provide more attractions for visitors in this biggest 25-acre lung of Thane.

The park showcases an extraordinary blend of international design expertise with renowned global architects contributing to its artistic and aesthetic appeal, and architects from L49 in Thailand have shaped and developed the mesmerising landscape.

"This is a state-of-the-art park in Thane. We are really proud of this development, which has been built in lieu of TDR, and Thane Municipal Corporation has not spent a single penny on this massive development," said Shinde at the inauguration this evening.

Kalpataru Group Chairman Mofatraj Munot said that the NGCP is the outcome of a fruitful partnership with the TMC and helped create a transformative space that celebrates nature, community and sustainable growth.

"By setting new benchmarks for urban green spaces, the Park aspires to become a symbol of progressive urban planning. It seamlessly blends international standards with local relevance, aiming to enhance the visitors and residents' quality of life," remarked Munot.

Shinde assured that the vision extends beyond Thane with a goal to see cities in the state emerging as 'green zones', with the NGCP marking the first step towards that endeavour.

--IANS

qn/pgh