Newsweek-Stubblefield National Awards Program Will Highlight Examples of Civility in America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Newsweek and the Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications accepting nominations for national Civility Awards.

- Ashley Horst, executive director of the Stubblefield InstituteSHEPHERDSTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONTACTOrganization: Stubblefield InstituteContact: Alison MeePhone: (304) 876-5005Email: ...Organization: NewsweekContact: Ben BillingsleyEmail: ...Newsweek-Stubblefield National Awards Program Will Highlight Examples of Civility in AmericaNewsweek and the Stubblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications announced today the two organizations will collaborate this year around a nationwide search for people who are leading by example and promoting civil discourse, bipartisan collaboration, and honest debate in the U.S.Dubbed the 2024 Newsweek-Stubblefield Institute Civility Awards, the awards program will bring national attention to the need for civility in politics and bipartisan collaboration in government, business, and community.“This partnership is an alignment of Newsweek's mission of factual and fair journalism that welcomes diverse political and cultural voices with the Stubblefield Institute's vision that it is the consideration of these differing viewpoints that will strengthen our nation and its ability to solve the problems that we collectively face,” said Ashley Horst, executive director of the Stubblefield Institute.“We are pleased that Newsweek has chosen to partner with the Stubblefield Institute to take our message promoting civil and bipartisan discourse to the national stage.”The Stubblefield Institute is an active center for the study and promotion of civil political discourse at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV. The Institute is made up of scholars, professionals, community members, and students who work together to demonstrate how authentic and factual civil discourse across partisan divides leads to increased empathy, more productive debate, and innovative solutions.On campus, the Institute offers opportunities for students across fields of study to develop the skills to engage in effective civil discourse with a focus on community leadership and civil advocacy. In the community, the Institute convenes public forums featuring diverse perspectives and hosts political debates that invite politicians into candid conversations for an informed electorate. Nationally, the Stubblefield Institute seeks to recognize the work of those who are committed to leading with civility and who seek to engage in honest, open discourse.The Newsweek-Stubblefield Institute partnership is particularly timely as the 2024 election campaigns intensify. Campaigns often seek to sow division amongst the public to garner support for individual candidates.“Vigorous debate is a bedrock of democracy,” said Nancy Cooper, editor-in-chief of Newsweek.“In this era of fierce polarization, we at Newsweek believe the public is best served by a civil national discourse that reflects diverse perspectives. With that mission in mind, Newsweek is partnering with the Stubblefield Institute to celebrate the people and organizations who work to foster good-faith debate and bridge political and cultural divides.”The inaugural Stubblefield Institute Civility Awards were awarded in 2022. Among the recipients were former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R), U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark, journalists David Brooks and the late Mark Shields, and U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (D-WA) and William Timmons (R-SC). Over the next two months, the American public is encouraged to participate by nominating deserving leaders who are demonstrating civil discourse in their field of work and a commitment to supporting the ideal of thoughtful debate and the search for common ground.Nominations will be accepted in eight categories: federal elected official, state elected official, community leader, business, nonprofit organization, corporate philanthropist or foundation, individual philanthropist, and student-run media.All nominations will be screened by a national, bipartisan panel of judges. Nominations must be submitted by March 31; the winners will be announced later this year.To nominate someone for a Civility Award, go to Newsweek/civilityawards .For more information, go to Stubblefieldinstitute/civilityawards or call the Stubblefield Institute at(304) 876-5005.

