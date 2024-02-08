(MENAFN- Baystreet) Apple Developing Foldable iPhones: Reports

PayPal, Roblox, and Lumen are Among the Best Trades Today

Value investors who thought that the worst was behind PayPal (PYPL) are wrong. PYPL stock lost 7.45% after posting troubling active user data. The company reported a 15% increase in total payment volume. However, active accounts are weakening.

PayPal earned $1.48 a share. Cash on hand increased while debt fell. However, total active accounts slipped from 428 million in Sept. 2023 to 426 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Buried on the second last page of PayPal's shareholder letter is the $404 million in stock-based compensation.

In the gaming sector, Roblox (RBLX) added 10.2% yesterday after posting a loss of $0.52 a share. Markets liked the 22% Y/Y increase in average daily active users of 71.5 million. Average monthly unique payers increased by 18% Y/Y to 15.9 million.

Watch out. Roblox has no business leverage. Traders might sell the stock today once they realize that the revenue growth leads to higher losses.

Lumen (LUMN) added 7.41% on Feb. 6. It earned 8 cents a share in the last quarter on a non-GAAP basis. By narrowing its losses to $1.995 billion in Q4, Lumen will position the business to grow by 2025.







