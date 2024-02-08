Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market To Reach 1,655.00 Million By 2030 CAGR Of 3.8% During 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market

Mouth ulcers are painful breaks, sores or lesions that occur in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity's soft tissues.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aphthous stomatitis, commonly known as recurrent aphthous ulcers or canker sores, is a frequent oral mucosal disease seen by doctors and dentists. Aphthous ulcers are tiny, shallow lesions that form on the soft tissues of the mouth or at the base of the gums. Canker sores, unlike cold sores, do not appear on the surface of the lips and are not communicable. They are often merely a mild annoyance that lasts a week or two. They are exceedingly frequent, occurring in conjunction with a broad variety of illnesses and by a number of processes, although there is generally no significant underlying cause. They can be painful and make eating and talking difficult.

The demand for mouth ulcers treatment market has been on a rise due to increasing prevalence of mouth ulcers due to rise in tobacco consumption globally and smoking cessation, as smoking cessation causes mouth ulcers and occur often in smokers. Therefore, this increases the occurrences of mouth ulcers due to tobacco stomatitis or smoker's palate, (inflammation of mucus membranes in oral cavity), which is expected to propel the market growth of mouth ulcers treatment.

Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Segmentation

The mouth ulcers treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, formulation type, indication, and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is categorized into analgesics & corticosteroids, antihistamine, antimicrobial, and anesthetic. By formulation type, the market is divided into sprays, mouthwash, gels, and lozenges. By indication, the market is classified into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mouth ulcers treatment market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

