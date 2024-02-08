Prince El Hassan Congratulates The King On His Accession To The Throne Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 7 (Petra) -- His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal Tuesday congratulated, in a letter, His Majesty King Abdullah II on the 25th anniversary of His Accession to the Throne.Below is a translation of the letter, originally written in Arabic:"May peace and blessings be upon the Master of the Prophets and Messengers: Prophet Muhammad, his family, and his companions.Your Hashemite Majesty and my dear nephew, may the peace, blessings and mercy of God be upon you.It is my pleasure and pride to congratulate you on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the assumption of your constitutional powers as king of the country and carrying out the trust with all merit and worth, raising the flag of Jordan high and placing it in the position it deserves among the nations.During your auspicious reign, Your Majesty, Jordan has witnessed developments and achievements to which everyone at all levels can attest, following in the footsteps of your father Hussein; may God have mercy on him, the builder of Jordan and its renaissance.We ask God to grant you and your righteous Crown Prince prosperity and success in serving our dearest Jordan.El Hassan bin TalalAmman, Rajab 25, 1445 AHCorresponding to February 6, 2024"