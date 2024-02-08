Lulu And ITA Unveil Stall At Expo 2023 Doha Farmer's Market To Promote Italian Products

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu, a renowned name in the retail industry, has announced the inauguration of its special Italian-themed stall at the Farmer's Market Expo 2023 Doha.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of H E Paolo Toschi, the Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, and Italian Trade Commissioner in Doha, Paola Lisi, marked a significant milestone for LuLu and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

LuLu's Regional Director, Shaijan MO, and Regional Manager, Shanavas P, were present to witness this momentous occasion. The event was graced by the presence of distinguished officials from ITA and LuLu, creating an atmosphere of celebration and collaboration. Stall No. 26 & 27, the focal point of this culinary journey, are now open to the public every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until the 24th of February.

Officials at the opening of the LuLu stall at Expo 2023 Doha Farmer's Market.

Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a delightful array of fresh Italian fruits and vegetables, meticulously curated to offer an authentic taste of Italy. Additionally, the stall features a selection of premium olives, Italian chips, and Selected grocery products that reflect the rich culinary heritage of Italy.

In a strategic move, LuLu and ITA have agreed on a collaboration named“Let's Eatalian - Authentically Italian Products Promotion in Qatar 2023-2024.” The inauguration of this stall at the Farmer's Market Expo is a testament to the commitment to bring high-quality Italian products to the Qatari market.

As part of the agreement, LuLu will operate this dedicated Italian stall, offering a unique shopping experience for customers seeking genuine Italian flavors. This initiative further strengthens the bond between LuLu and ITA, contributing to the promotion of Italian products in Qatar.

LuLu has invited the community to visit Stall No. 26 & 27 and indulge in the finest Italian culinary offerings.