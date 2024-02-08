UN humanitarian coordinator condemns Russian missile attacks in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, issued a condemnation on Wednesday regarding the Russian missile attacks in Ukraine.



"I am deeply disturbed again by a harrowing wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns this morning. The attacks have led to a distressing number of civilian casualties and have massively disrupted essential services, including electricity, water and gas supplies, especially in Mykolaiv City and Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, when they are much needed this cold winter," Brown stated in a declaration.



She emphasized that millions of residents depend on these services for heating, cooking, and transportation. She underscored that these services are "critically important" to ensure the functionality of health and education facilities.



"Ukrainians should live without fear of attacks disrupting their lives," Brown declared.



Brown highlighted that humanitarian efforts have been activated in Kyiv and Mykolaiv, with emergency responses underway. Repair materials and psychosocial assistance have been provided to those impacted by the attacks.



She emphasized that the recurring attacks, which have inflicted damage on civilian infrastructure and resulted in injuries and fatalities among civilians, indicate a "concerning pattern" of harm and violations of international humanitarian law.



"Civilians must be spared from violence," she further mentioned.



In February 2022, Russia initiated its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which prompted strong support from the West for Ukraine. The response included the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia and the provision of extensive economic, humanitarian, and military aid to Kyiv. This assistance has been unprecedented in scale and scope, reflecting the international community's solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826373