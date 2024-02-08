(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 7, 2024 12:44 am - InfosecTrain to host a free session on "Introduction to DevSecOps: Integration of Security into DevOps Practices"

What

The "Introduction to DevSecOps: Integration of Security into DevOps Practices" masterclass, hosted by InfosecTrain and led by Cyber Security Trainer Ashish Dhyani, offers participants a comprehensive exploration of the critical intersection between development, operations, and security in the software development lifecycle. Covering fundamental concepts such as the Three-Way Principle, DevOps Pipeline, and the integration of security measures, the masterclass aims to empower attendees with practical insights and real-world examples. This session provides a valuable opportunity for cybersecurity enthusiasts and professionals to enhance their knowledge of DevSecOps, understand its significance in today's technology landscape, and gain practical skills that contribute to building secure and resilient software systems. Participants will not only receive a CPE but also benefit from post-training support, recorded session access, and career guidance, making this masterclass a valuable resource for those looking to navigate the evolving realm of DevSecOps.

When

21st February 2024

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the "Introduction to DevSecOps: Integration of Security into DevOps Practices" webinar is a must for anyone seeking a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic landscape where development, operations, and security converge. Led by distinguished Cyber Security Trainer Ashish Dhyani, this session delves into crucial concepts such as the Three-Way Principle, DevOps Pipeline, and the integration of security practices, providing participants with practical insights and real-world applications. By attending, participants not only gain a deeper appreciation for the symbiotic relationship between DevOps and security but also acquire valuable skills essential for building robust, secure software systems. The webinar offers a unique opportunity to learn from an industry expert, receive a CPE, access recorded sessions for future reference, and avail of post-training support, career guidance, and mentorship – making it an indispensable resource for those looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of DevSecOps.

Agenda

. Introduction to Software Development Lifecycle

. Introduction to DevOps

. The Three-Way Principle

. Understanding DevOps Pipeline

. Introduction to DevSecOps

. DevSecOps Pipeline

Registration Link :



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

Please write back to ... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413