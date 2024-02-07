Zelensky Meets With Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Wednesday.

Borrell wrote this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Honoured to be received again by President Zelensky. He asked for additional ammunition, drones and air defence systems. Mobilising additional EU military equipment for Ukraine is my top priority. We must do more and we must do it faster,” he noted.

According to him, Ukraine's future is in the European Union.

“Ukraine has shown remarkable commitment to reform efforts and will soon start accession negotiations. We will continue working hand-in-hand to make it happen,” Borrell wrote.

Next generation of European leaders will stay with Ukraine throughout its journey to EU -

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Josep Borrell for the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

"Thank you for your team's visit to Ukraine. Thank you for your support of the Ukrainian people. You have always been with us in difficult moments. In times of great challenges, you have always been on the side of Ukraine and its people in our struggle for life, sovereignty and independence," Zelensky said.

The interlocutors paid key attention to Ukraine-EU security cooperation, in particular to the priority needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the importance of expediting the implementation of the EU plan to supply 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine.

For his part, the EU High Representative assured that 1 million artillery rounds would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year. He also emphasized the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine from the European Union.

As Ukrinform reported, Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on February 6.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Dmytro Shmyhal, Borrell said that the European Union expects to provide Ukraine with 1,155,000 artillery rounds by the end of the year due to the increased capacity of the member states' defense industry.

Photo: Х /

Josep Borrell Fontelles