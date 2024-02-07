Tapestry Named To Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're thrilled to share that Tapestry has been named one of Fortune's 2024 World's Most Admired Companies for the first time! This annual list is considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies – rating organizations on a range of criteria from innovation to investment value and global competitiveness.

Our company is founded on the belief that by bringing together different people and ideas under one roof and giving them a place to grow, we stretch what's possible for our brands, our consumers, our industry, and society. This ranking is a recognition of the 21,000 employees who are dedicated to the dream. Our teams think one step ahead, act on our curiosity, and never stop striving. To win in this environment requires continuous product innovation, exceptional omnichannel experiences, and an unmatched understanding of the consumer.

We're proud of the culture we continue to build and know we owe it all to our passionate and dedicated teams around the world.

