Spruce-Pine-Fir South And Eastern Hemlock Cross Laminated Timber Is Now Commercially Available To Builders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Spruce-Pine-Fir South (SPF-S) and Eastern Hemlock cross-laminated timber (CLT) is certified for production by Sterling Structural and available for production

PHOENIX, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spruce-Pine-Fir South (SPF-S) and Eastern Hemlock cross-laminated timber (CLT) was recently certified for production by Sterling Structural and added to their product line.“Functionally, this is the first time that the building community can call a manufacturer and order CLT panels made from Eastern Hemlock or SPF-S sourced from the northeast. This is an exciting step that supports the regional forest economy, can reduce climate change impacts, and provides additional options for the building community,” notes Charlie Levesque, Executive Director of the North East State Foresters Association who led the commercialization efforts of Eastern Hemlock CLT.

According to Bill Parsons, Chief Operating Officer, at WoodWorks, the northeast US has seen 168% growth in built mass timber projects over the last two and a half years.“We are really seeing the early stages of these products being used and the ecological, societal, and economic benefits that they provide.”



Pioneering high-volume CLT production in North America, Sterling's TerraLam® line boasts the world's fastest output, delivering a panel every 65 seconds through its cutting-edge automation. This engineered wood product is often utilized for sustainability and performance, showcasing low-impact domestic sourcing, biophilic beauty, and exceptional strength.

“Introducing SPF-S and Eastern Hemlock into our species availability is an important step in bringing a regional, sustainable, and robust supply of CLT to the wider construction market,” Michaela Harms, Senior Director of Mass Timber for Sterling Structural, says.“We source 100% of our lumber from the US and are delighted to expand our supply chain to support additional species and their regional woodland economies.”



“Public funding has been a catalyst for these innovative products and funders are often overlooked, but instrumental, partners in these shared efforts. They play an important role and should be credited for their critical contributions,” notes Andy Fast, Forest Industry Specialist with UNH Cooperative Extension, the lead entity for SPF-S certification. Funding for Eastern Hemlock certification was provided by the US Forest Service and Commonwealth of Massachusetts while SPF-S certification was supported by the Northern Forest Center, US Endowment for Forestry and Communities, and US Economic Development Administration, with significant private investment on behalf of Sterling Structural.

