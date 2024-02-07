Al-Duqm Refinery Reflects Gulf's Pioneering Role In Oil Industry - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Mutairi

AL-DUQM (Oman), Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Al-Duqm refinery reflects the Arab Gulf's area pioneering role in the oil and gas industry, said Kuwait's oil minister Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi Wednesday.

A "success story" is the best to describe inauguration of the refinery, Al-Atiqi; Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's Board of Directors, told KUNA. His remarks came on the sidelines of refinery's inauguration ceremony, held under auspices and attendance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

The Oil Minister extended appreciation to diligent efforts exerted over the past few years to accomplish the venture.

CEO of Kuwait Petroleum International, also known as Q8, Shafi Al-Ajmi labeled the event a turning point contributing to strength of the "ideal partnership" between the two nations.

He told KUNA that the refinery carves a prestigious place for both nations in the global oil scene.

Due to its geographic location, the refinery facilitates the flow of trade between Gulf area and international markets, namely in Asia and Africa. The refinery, an enormous USD-nine-billion industrial edifice is co-owned by the two Gulf States.

Around 65 percent of the 230,000 barrels refined in Al-Duqm are of Kuwaiti crude oil, and 35 percent is of the Omani crude oil. The refinery is designed to operate and import all it requires from Kuwaiti crude oil if necessary.

On his part, Deputy CEO of Q8 Imad Al-Hadlaq said the refinery employs the use of latest technologies to keep pace with international standards, especially relating to environmental aspects.

It produces ecofriendly oil byproducts, including liquefied gas, naphtha, kerosene and diesel, noted Al-Hadlaq, pointing out that since operation, it successfully lowered greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent.

Al-Duqm is a joint venture between OQ and KPC, situated in southern Oman. Its strategic location serves international markets especially as it aims to achieve excellence in refining oil, and producing high quality byproducts.