Small And Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Overview, Size, Share, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on small and medium caliber ammunition market overview . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global small and medium caliber ammunition market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.69% during 2024-2032.

Small and medium caliber ammunition refers to cartridges designed for firearms with bore diameters falling within a specific range. Small caliber ammunition typically includes cartridges with bore diameters of .22 inches ) and below, commonly used in handguns, rifles, and submachine guns. These cartridges are popular for recreational shooting, training, and varmint hunting. On the other hand, medium caliber ammunition encompasses cartridges with bore diameters above .22 inches up to approximately .50 inches ). This category often includes cartridges for larger rifles, machine guns, and some anti-materiel rifles. Small and medium caliber ammunition plays a critical role in military and civilian applications, providing the necessary firepower for various purposes, from self-defense to military operations.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing security concerns and military modernization initiatives. Nations invest in advanced small and medium caliber ammunition to enhance their defense capabilities and address evolving threats. The rising instances of asymmetric warfare and counter-terrorism activities further stimulate demand for versatile and effective ammunition. Additionally, the civilian market, including sports shooting, hunting, and personal defense, significantly influences the ammunition industry. Growing interest in shooting sports, and recreational activities, and concerns about personal safety contribute to increased demand for small caliber ammunition. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies worldwide rely on these ammunitions for training and operational needs, adding to market expansion. Technological advancements also play a crucial role, with ongoing developments in bullet design, propellants, and casings improving performance, accuracy, and safety. The adoption of lightweight materials and manufacturing innovations enhances the efficiency of small and medium caliber ammunition, attracting both military and civilian users. This, in turn, is bolstering the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



ARSENAL JSCo

BAE Systems, Inc.

Denel SOC Ltd

FN Herstal (Herstal Group)

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (General Dynamics Corporation)

Rosoboronexport

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

MESKO S.A.

Nammo AS

Nexter KNDS Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Poongsan Corporation

Rheinmetall Defense

RUAG Group ST Engineering (Temasek Holdings Limited)

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, technology, application, and end use.

Breakup by Product:



7.62 x 39 mm

7.62 x 54 mm

30 x 165 mm

23 x 115 mm

23 x 152 mm

12.7 x 108 mm

14.5 x 114 mm Others

Breakup by Technology:



Guided Unguided

Breakup by Application:



Non-Lethal Lethal

Breakup by End Use:



Military

Law Enforcement Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

