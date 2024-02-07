(MENAFN) Amidst reports of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's alleged efforts to dismiss his top general, Valery Zaluzhny, a complex power struggle unfolds, with implications for the nation's military command structure. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson suggests that Zelensky may find himself ousted before General Zaluzhny, given the latter's purported backing by armed neo-Nazi factions.



Recent media coverage has detailed a tense meeting between President Zelensky and General Zaluzhny, with reports indicating the president's unsuccessful attempts to persuade the general to resign voluntarily. However, Zelensky has faced reluctance to remove Zaluzhny outright, reportedly due to pressure from military higher-ups. In response, Zelensky has hinted at an imminent major overhaul of the military command.



Larry Johnson, speaking on the Brazil-based YouTube channel Dialogue Works, underscored the gravity of the situation, acknowledging the tragic backdrop of the conflict with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians dead and maimed. Johnson humorously remarked that in such a situation, "the guy with the gun usually wins," highlighting the power dynamics at play in the struggle between Zelensky and Zaluzhny.



While cautioning against portraying General Zaluzhny as a virtuous figure, Johnson described him as a "bit of a scumbag" who allegedly embraces neo-Nazi ideology. According to Johnson, Zaluzhny has strategically avoided deploying ideologically driven troops, specifically the Azov and Kraken units, to the front lines where they could face casualties. Instead, Johnson claims that Zaluzhny opts to send less ideologically motivated troops, effectively designating them as "cannon-fodder."



The allegations of neo-Nazi ties within the Ukrainian military command add a layer of complexity to the ongoing political and military dynamics in the country. As President Zelensky grapples with internal challenges to assert control over the military, the involvement of armed factions with controversial ideologies introduces a concerning dimension to the conflict. The evolving situation raises questions about the influence of extremist elements within the military hierarchy and the potential ramifications for Ukraine's internal stability and international relations.





