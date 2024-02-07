Voting Takes Place At 4 Polling Stations Of Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Missions In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Voting is held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia, as well
as at the Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg,
in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections held in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.
Two polling stations were established at the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Moscow - polling stations No. 42 of Narimanov first
electoral district No. 19 and No. 43 of Narimanov first electoral
district No. 19.
Polling station #44 of Narimanov first electoral district #19
operates on the territory of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in
St. Petersburg. Individual bus trips were organized for citizens of
Azerbaijan living in the city of St. Petersburg and Leningrad
region, as well as nearby areas to participate in voting.
Polling station No. 45 of Narimanov first electoral district No.
19 was opened at the Azerbaijan Consulate General in Yekaterinburg.
Citizens of Azerbaijan residing in the Urals Federal District of
Russia and adjacent regions will vote here.
It should be noted that citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached
the age of 18 and reside permanently or for a long time on the
territory of the Russian Federation can participate in voting. For
this purpose, it is necessary to present a valid passport or ID
card of Azerbaijani citizen to the representatives of the polling
station.
Polling stations will be open from 08:00 to 19:00 local time.
The stations are located at the following addresses: Moscow,
Voznesensky Turn, 15; St. Petersburg, 2nd Sovetskaya Street, 27;
Yekaterinburg, Karla Libknecht Street, 5.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107820813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.