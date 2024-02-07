Recognise Innovation And Excellence In Beauty

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANSlife) Spotlighting consumers' favourite brands to set new benchmarks in the world of beauty, India's most preferred and trusted destination for beauty and lifestyle, Nykaa, announced the launch of Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards. This one-of-its-kind Digital Beauty Award, will recognise excellence, celebrate consumer trust, encourage innovation, and honour the best of global and homegrown brands within the beauty ecosystem. Having entrusted consumers with the power of choice through education and immersive content over the years, these awards will further embolden them to become the champions of their favourite brands.

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, of Nykaa Beauty said,“We are thrilled to announce the debut of Nykaa's Best in Beauty Awards. As thought leaders and pioneers of beauty in India for more than a decade, we have consistently introduced millions of Indians to the best of beauty from around the world. Keeping the consumers at the forefront of everything we do, these Awards will recognise and represent their choice and allow us to honour the most loved, innovative, and contemporary Indian and international brands. With a panel of esteemed jury members representing diverse perspectives, we are set to establish a new benchmark of excellence in the beauty industry.”

For over a decade, Nykaa has been the flagbearer of authenticity and unparalleled beauty experiences for millions of consumers. Together with beauty enthusiasts and an esteemed panel of judges, Nykaa will acknowledge the overall impact that beauty brands and their products have made in the industry. A panel of industry experts, influencers, global opinion leaders, and beauty professionals will meticulously evaluate the shortlists to ensure that only the most exemplary brands and products become distinguished winners.

Consumers will be able to cast their vote starting March 2024 and the voting window will be open for two months; shortly after which the jury deliberation will culminate with the announcement of winners by June 2024. Along with awarding the best brands in makeup, skin, hair, fragrances, and bath and body, categories for awards also include Most Innovative Brand and Best New Launch (product).

Unlike any other beauty awards in the country, Nykaa Best in Beauty 2024, in a groundbreaking move, has instituted the Homegrown Hero Award, exclusively for local beauty brands that have designed solutions catering to the unique needs of Indian consumers. The winning brand will also be granted a remarkable Rupees One Crore worth of marketing support from Nykaa. Beauty with Purpose is another unique award category to champion and encourage brands that prioritise not only the well-being of their consumers but also the well-being of the planet and society.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

lh/tb