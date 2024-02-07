BNB Chain Vs Tron A Battle For Daily Active Users

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) As of Feb. 2, BNB Chain and Tron came remarkably close to identical daily active users, with 1.291 million and 1.275 million addresses, respectively.

BNB Chain leads Tron in active users daily, for now

According to Token Terminal , Layer 1 projects dominate the top 10 for daily active users (DAU), with BNB Chain leading the way. The metric is subject to a 33% growth over three months but experienced a 39% decline in the last month.

Tron is in second place . The number of active users per day for a month did not decrease as much as the competitor. The network lost 28%. At the same time, it lost 26% over three months. It turns out that Tron has had negative dynamics for several months.

Ronin holds the third position with the highest DAU growth among the top 10. In 90 months, the project grew by 2.545%, and during the month by 47%.

One contributing factor to Ronin's growth in daily active users may be its increasing volume in decentralized exchanges (DEX). Over the week, the DEX volume for Ronin surged by 36.7%. At the same time, the leader in this sector, Ethereum, experienced a decrease of 13.13%.

It is also interesting to note that the growth of Solana's volume in decentralized platforms by 49.36%. At the same time, Solana experienced a 31% decrease in daily active users over the past seven days but demonstrated a remarkable 319% increase over the last three months.

The project is placed 7th in the DAU ranking.

Polygon is ranked fourth by DAU. The project grew 9.7% in one month and 88.8% in three months.

As per DappRadar, Polygon's non-fungible token (NFT) market volume has grown by nearly 49%.

An interesting point to highlight is that Bitcoin showed the highest growth in terms of sales volume in this sector during Q4 2023 . In that period, the network surpassed Ethereum with a sales volume of $1.27 billion compared to the competitor's $881 million.

However, in terms of daily active users, Bitcoin falls behind Polygon and holds the 5th position. The network experienced a 22% growth in active users over the last month but saw a 27% decline over the past three months.