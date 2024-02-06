India Fire-Rated Metal Doors Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Fire-Rated Metal Doors Market

India fire-rated metal doors market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR in the coming decade, owing to increase in industrialization in the country.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The India fire-rated metal doors market saw a valuation of $851.58 million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $1,710.32 million by 2032, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Fire-rated metal doors are engineered specifically to withstand fire and smoke, acting as vital barriers to contain flames and protect building occupants. Crafted from fire-resistant materials such as metal, rockwool, and honeycomb cores, these doors undergo rigorous testing and certification, with ratings typically ranging from 20 to 90 minutes and beyond. Alongside preventing flame passage, they provide insulation to curb heat transfer and often integrate intumescent seals that expand under heat exposure, bolstering their fire resistance. Automatic door closers are commonly installed to ensure swift closure during fire emergencies.

The anticipated growth of the Indian fire-rated metal doors market in the coming decade is driven by the nation's escalating industrialization and urbanization. However, challenges persist, particularly due to the scarcity of skilled labor in sectors like construction and manufacturing.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for fire-rated metal doors is fueled by India's burgeoning population and the resulting surge in construction activity, primarily propelled by urbanization and industrial expansion. By 2036, India's population is expected to surpass 1.52 billion, with approximately 39% residing in urban areas, up from 31% in 2011. This population growth drives the need for residential buildings, positioning India as one of the top 10 globally appreciated housing markets. Notable institutional investments in the Indian real estate sector, alongside substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, further bolster demand for interior and exterior doors in the residential real estate segment, which has experienced a remarkable 11% year-on-year growth.

