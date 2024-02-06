               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss Cooperation In Field Of Labor Migration


2/6/2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

With the support of the Uzbekistan Embassy, a video broadcast was held, during which representatives of the Agency for External Labor Migration of Uzbekistan and Masahiro Ando, director of the Japanese company Business Plaza Cooperative, met, Azernews reports.

According to the information, issues of developing mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed, in particular, attracting labor resources from Uzbekistan to Japan within the framework of the technical internship program for qualified workers.

The director of the Japanese company stressed that currently citizens of several countries are successfully employed in various fields of construction and manufacturing in Japan under the technical internship program. It was also announced the intention to temporarily employ Uzbek specialists in Japan within the framework of this program.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the upcoming trip of representatives of the Business Plaza Cooperative company to Uzbekistan to familiarize themselves with opportunities in the field of labor migration and discuss prospects for cooperation.

