Uzbekistan, Japan Discuss Cooperation In Field Of Labor Migration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
With the support of the Uzbekistan Embassy, a video broadcast
was held, during which representatives of the Agency for External
Labor Migration of Uzbekistan and Masahiro Ando, director of the
Japanese company Business Plaza Cooperative, met, Azernews reports.
According to the information, issues of developing mutually
beneficial cooperation were discussed, in particular, attracting
labor resources from Uzbekistan to Japan within the framework of
the technical internship program for qualified workers.
The director of the Japanese company stressed that currently
citizens of several countries are successfully employed in various
fields of construction and manufacturing in Japan under the
technical internship program. It was also announced the intention
to temporarily employ Uzbek specialists in Japan within the
framework of this program.
As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on the
upcoming trip of representatives of the Business Plaza Cooperative
company to Uzbekistan to familiarize themselves with opportunities
in the field of labor migration and discuss prospects for
cooperation.
