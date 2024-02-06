(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SAUDI ARABIA'S RAKAN AL THAQAFI VYING FOR GLORY AGAINST OCR GREATS AT INAUGURAL TOUGH MUDDER INFINITY ALULA







Tuesday 30th January, 2024 – AlUla (KSA): There is now less than one month to go until the maiden Tough Mudder Infinity descends on AlUla, featuring the largest prize pot in obstacle course racing history, with Saudi Arabia's Rakan Al Thaqafi gunning for glory on home soil.



The inaugural event in the Middle East takes place on Saturday 24th February in the ancient oasis city located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, with more than one thousand participants set to compete.



Participants can enter Tough Mudder Infinity AlUla as an individual, team of two or as part of a team of four. KSA residents keen to test themselves on the Tough Mudder course can also do so through the classic 5K and 10K races, enabling them to be a part of history in the first Tough Mudder event in AlUla.



Tough Mudder Infinity AlUla is an eight-hour endurance challenge which will test both the mental and physical capabilities of participants, which include Al Thaqafi, a Saudi-born dedicated Mudder.



An amateur boxer, Al Thaqafi has competed in every KSA event hosted by the world-renowned obstacle course racing brand to date – even completing the 10K course four times at the most recent instalment in Jeddah -and he will be lining up alongside several of the sport's biggest names as he bids for the $80,000 top prize in the individual race.



Al Thaqafi, said,“I am a Saudi boxing champion who, after losing my passion for boxing and training, discovered Tough Mudder. Introduced to the renowned OCR race, I quickly fell in love with the community.”

“After participating in Tough Mudder Riyadh, I learned about the inaugural Infinity race in AlUla – I signed up and began training immediately!”

“Completing the 10K course four times in Jeddah, my love for boxing has resurfaced, thanks to my Tough Mudder journey – I can't wait to get to AlUla and take on the world's best!”

The event will also see the renewal of a captivating obstacle course racing rivalry between Canada's Ryan Atkins and the UK's Jon Albon, with the latter coming out of retirement to compete in AlUla.



The duo has been involved in countless epic battles over the years, with both men sharing the sport's biggest accolades for many years, and all eyes will be on them once again in AlUla to see who comes out on top.



Meanwhile, multiple world champion Lindsay Webster makes her return to compete in the Infinity Individual female race, while emerging talent Kris Rugloski aims to dethrone her.



With $480,000, the largest prize pot in obstacle course racing history, up for grabs, there is certainly no shortage of incentive for the likes of Albon and Atkins, along with the rest of the field, and with the event being held among the stunning landscapes of AlUla, it will make for a truly unique experience.



The stunning city is quickly becoming a must-visit destination due to a combination of its tranquil desert beauty, historic monuments of ancient civilisations and electrifying adventure opportunities.





With direct flights to AlUla from destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, large numbers of participants from across the MENA region are expected to take part in the event,



There are various accommodation options available for those competing, including camping, glamping and hotels; all of which include meals and transfers to and from airport and the race venue and in addition to extended accommodation options for those who wish to arrive earlier during event week.



