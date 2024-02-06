Ennov Acquires Docshifter, The Ultimate Document Conversion Software For Regulated Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ennov's acquisition of DocShifter propels Ennov's life sciences regulatory document management platform to the forefront of any format transformation.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ennov, provider of the only cloud-based unified compliance platform for life sciences - a highly configurable software architecture that delivers a consistent user experience and eliminates data silos - is proud to announce today the acquisition of DocShifter, a trusted global leader in document transformation software .

With this acquisition, Ennov confirms its commitment to offering its customers the best solutions for regulated industries. Numerous activities, foremost among them Regulatory Affairs, will benefit from this alliance, which will result in the seamless integration of DocShifter components into the Ennov solution. DocShifter will benefit from Ennov's strategy of investing significantly in R&D and adopting a continuous innovation approach to accelerate the release of new versions; in turn, Ennov will capitalize on DocShifter's know-how to reduce the time-to-market of the transformation components of its document platform, thus accelerating the launch cycle of new versions.

However, DocShifter's neutrality towards other solutions on the market is not challenged, nor is its independence in sales and customer support.

Solutions clearly complement each other, offering both companies excellent growth prospects. A shared technological vision, the same demand for transparency and commitment to customer service are already enabling the teams, all of whom remain fully on board, to work together with great skill and pleasure.

“I'm convinced that Ennov and DocShifter, as a team, will push the boundaries of innovation in document automation. Together, we are committed to delivering solutions that exceed expectations. Customers and partners can rest assured that this collaboration will not disrupt their experience with DocShifter. The existing team is invaluable. It remains intact, ensuring continuity and reliable support.” says Olivier Pâris, Chairman of Ennov.

Geert van Peteghem, CEO of DocShifter adds:“The partnership with Ennov brings together a broad pool of industry experts, providing an extended resource base for implementation, training, and support services. With increased regulatory intelligence, our solutions will continue to evolve to meet the dynamic needs of the Life Sciences industry, ensuring compliance with evolving standards.”

About Ennov

Ennov provides a comprehensive software platform to manage the most demanding processes of life sciences organizations in a compliant and efficient way. With over 20 years of experience, Ennov's cloud-based solutions cover Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Quality, Clinical, and Document Management.

Dedicated to innovation and excellence, Ennov's solutions are used by more than 500 companies and 150,000 users worldwide, helping them to bring their products to market faster while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

About DocShifter

DocShifter is a leading provider of document automation solutions, empowering organizations to streamline their document processes efficiently. A powerful, fast, scalable, easy-to-use document conversion software, DocShifter is able to convert to and from 300+ file formats, in order to deliver fully automated, high-quality, archive-ready, compliant, auditable and submission-ready documents.

