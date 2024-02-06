(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

White Wolf Capital Group Portfolio Company DCCM Acquires Southstar Engineering

- Blake Conner, Managing Director, White Wolf Capital GroupRIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DCCM , a national provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management services based in Houston, Texas, and portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group , is pleased to announce the acquisition of Southstar Engineering & Consulting, Inc. (Southstar) of Riverside California.Southstar Engineering is recognized for providing project management, construction management, and special services to public agencies throughout California. In acquiring Southstar, DCCM is expanding its existing partnership with industry veteran Jason Bennecke, PE, MBA, PMP, who will be leading Southstar as Chief Executive Officer, Yvette Kirrin, PE, who will continue in her role as President, and Amr Abuelhassan, MS, PE, QSD, as Chief Operating Officer.“DCCM is delighted to have Southstar join as the next addition to our rapidly growing family,” said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, Chairman & CEO of DCCM.“The acquisition of Southstar will allow us to expand our engineering services in California and expand our national transportation services. With our aligned vision and a dedication to providing quality services, Southstar joining DCCM is clearly a success for our customers and employees alike.”“Joining DCCM promises to produce a new era of possibilities for Southstar,” said Jason Bennecke.“With the extensive resources DCCM brings to the table, Southstar will be able to bring a full suite of engineering and field services to our clients. Southstar is poised for a bright future, and we look forward to the opportunities that are to come for our customers and staff with this partnership.”Blake Conner, Managing Director of White Wolf Capital Group, added“We're excited to partner with the Southstar team and to further expand DCCM's growing presence in California.”About Southstar Engineering & Consulting, Inc.Southstar is based in Riverside California where they have provided professional services across the state for over thirteen years. Dedicated to the public works and transportation needs of California, Southstar focuses on providing solutions to managing the construction of bridges, freeways, roadways, sanitary sewers, storm channels, streambed alterations and other public works and infrastructure projects.For more information, please visitAbout DCCMDCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program and construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary branded divisions, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.For more information, please visit .About White Wolf Capital GroupWhite Wolf Capital Group is a diversified investment management firm that provides investors with access to both private and public strategies.White Wolf's private capital strategies include private equity, private credit, and private funds.In general, White Wolf Capital Group seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf's private funds strategy involves investing with other private fund managers as a limited or financing partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American-focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.White Wolf's publicly traded strategy provides investors with exposure to liquid alternatives through an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). This fund enables investors to access publicly traded private equity and private credit. The publicly traded fund offers additional liquidity options in the public market while providing opportunities for both current income yield and long-term capital appreciation.For further information, please visit .White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.Contact:White Wolf Capital Group, Inc.Elie P. Azar, Chief Executive Officer305.605.8888...

