Servo Motors And Drives Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Servo Motors and Drives Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global servo motors and drives market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Servo motors and drives are critical components in automation and control systems, designed to precisely control the position, speed, and torque of machinery and equipment. A servo motor is an electric motor typically coupled with an encoder or resolver for feedback, allowing it to continuously adjust and maintain its position and velocity according to a desired setpoint. These motors come in various sizes and power ratings to suit different applications. Servo drives, or servo amplifiers or controllers, are electronic devices that provide power and control signals to the servo motor. They receive feedback from the motor's encoder, process this information, and adjust the motor's output to ensure it follows the desired trajectory accurately. Their ability to deliver rapid and accurate control is crucial for improving productivity and product quality in various industries. As a result, servo motors and drives find extensive applications in the manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, and automotive industries across the globe, where precise motion control is essential.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/servo-motors-drives-market/requestsample

Servo Motors and Drives Market Trends and Drivers:

The global servo motors and drives market is primarily driven by the growing automation trend across the manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace sectors. Servo motors and drives are crucial in precision motion control, making them essential for efficiently operating automated machinery and robotics. Apart from this, ongoing technological advancements, including the development of more compact, energy-efficient, and high-performance servo motor systems, are positively influencing market growth. These innovations cater to the increasing demand for smaller, more agile automation solutions. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the electric and hybrid vehicle industry that relies heavily on servo motors and drives for efficient powertrain and control systems has catalyzed market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for energy-efficient solutions and sustainability initiatives has accelerated the adoption of servo motors and drives, as they offer improved energy efficiency and reduced operational costs. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of robotics and industrial automation in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific, owing to rapid industrialization and significant expansion of manufacturing industries, is contributing to market growth.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:





Servo Motors Servo Drives

Breakup by Voltage Range:



Low Voltage Medium and High Voltage

Breakup by System:



Linear System Rotary System

Breakup by Communication Protocol:



Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet Wireless

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Machine Tools

Packaging

Robotics

Semiconductors

Electronics

Rubber and Plastics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



ABB Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163