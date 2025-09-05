Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai Police On High Alert Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan After Whatsapp Threat Of 34 Suicide Bombers And 400 Kg RDX

2025-09-05 03:15:17
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mumbai Police received a WhatsApp threat warning that 34 vehicles contain“human bombs” and 400 kg of RDX, prompting heightened security as Ganesh Visarjan approaches.

Mumbai Police and security agencies were placed on high alert on Friday after receiving a bomb threat message through the official WhatsApp number of the city's traffic police.

The threatening message claimed that 34 suicide bombers had entered Mumbai with 400 kilograms of RDX explosives placed in vehicles, allegedly aimed at carrying out major blasts.

The message, purportedly sent by a group identifying itself as“Lashkar Jihadi,” further alleged that 14 Pakistani militants had crossed into India and were ready to strike.

Police officials confirmed that security had been intensified across Maharashtra, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and crime branch actively investigating the origin of the threat.

A senior officer said such messages often emerge from unstable or intoxicated individuals, but protocols require every threat to be treated seriously. While no specific target was mentioned, bomb disposal units and surveillance teams have been placed on standby.

The alert comes amid tight security arrangements for upcoming festivals including Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad, when large gatherings are expected across Mumbai.

Given the city's painful memory of the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008, which left 175 people dead and over 300 injured, the fresh threat has sparked public concern and heightened vigilance.

