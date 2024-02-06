Russia Makes Largest Investment Partner Of Kyrgyzstan, Russian PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. Russia is the
largest investment partner in the Kyrgyz economy, the Prime
Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, said, Trend reports.
He made this statement during a meeting with Akylbek Japarov,
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration
of the President of Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Eurasian
Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Mishustin emphasized that joint projects between Kyrgyzstan and
Russia are being implemented in various sectors, including
manufacturing, geological exploration, and mining. With the
assistance of Russia, new job opportunities are also being created
across different regions of Kyrgyzstan, strengthening interregional
ties, especially in the field of small and medium-sized
enterprises.
He also noted that it is important that Russian-Kyrgyz
interaction and trade-economic cooperation are developing
successfully, and the two countries have significant opportunities
to expand their cooperation.
"We propose to actively engage in cooperation in the energy
sector, including renewable sources, peaceful atoms, transportation
infrastructure, and issues related to the development of the
digital economy. We expect that the Kyrgyz government will continue
to provide favorable conditions for the work of Russian companies
and attract investments from Russia," Mishustin said.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.