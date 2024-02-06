Russia Makes Largest Investment Partner Of Kyrgyzstan, Russian PM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. Russia is the largest investment partner in the Kyrgyz economy, the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a meeting with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Mishustin emphasized that joint projects between Kyrgyzstan and Russia are being implemented in various sectors, including manufacturing, geological exploration, and mining. With the assistance of Russia, new job opportunities are also being created across different regions of Kyrgyzstan, strengthening interregional ties, especially in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises.

He also noted that it is important that Russian-Kyrgyz interaction and trade-economic cooperation are developing successfully, and the two countries have significant opportunities to expand their cooperation.

"We propose to actively engage in cooperation in the energy sector, including renewable sources, peaceful atoms, transportation infrastructure, and issues related to the development of the digital economy. We expect that the Kyrgyz government will continue to provide favorable conditions for the work of Russian companies and attract investments from Russia," Mishustin said.