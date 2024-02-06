IGB Operator Assigns Contractor For Design Of GMS Stara Zagora To Allow Capacity Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Following a
tender procedure under the Public Procurement Act, ICGB is awarding
a Bulgarian company with the contract for detailed design scope for
GMS2 Stara Zagora that would allow capacity expansion of the
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), ICGB told Trend .
The transmission system operator aims at upgrading the Gas
Metering Station in Stara Zagora to boost its technical capacity
from 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y.
“ICGB's strategic decision of commencing the detailed design
phase at GMS2 Stara Zagora even prior to seeing the anticipated
outcomes of the binding phase of the incremental capacity process
scheduled for July 2024, which is the usual process and chronology
required upon regulation, emphasizes ICGB's commitment to providing
improved gas transmission capabilities to the region”, said ICGB's
Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.
As a next step from the ongoing incremental capacity process,
ICGB has published jointly with the Bulgarian transmission system
operator a draft Project Proposal for the entry-exit point at Stara
Zagora for public consultation on its website. All interested
parties are invited to participate by sending their comments and
proposals by 4th March 2024. A Project Proposal with The Greek
Natural Gas Transmission System DESFA is about to be published as
well.
The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the
Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The
pipeline strengthens the energy connectivity and security in the
region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified
sources.
