IGB Operator Assigns Contractor For Design Of GMS Stara Zagora To Allow Capacity Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Following a tender procedure under the Public Procurement Act, ICGB is awarding a Bulgarian company with the contract for detailed design scope for GMS2 Stara Zagora that would allow capacity expansion of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), ICGB told Trend .

The transmission system operator aims at upgrading the Gas Metering Station in Stara Zagora to boost its technical capacity from 3 bcm/y to 5 bcm/y.

“ICGB's strategic decision of commencing the detailed design phase at GMS2 Stara Zagora even prior to seeing the anticipated outcomes of the binding phase of the incremental capacity process scheduled for July 2024, which is the usual process and chronology required upon regulation, emphasizes ICGB's commitment to providing improved gas transmission capabilities to the region”, said ICGB's Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.

As a next step from the ongoing incremental capacity process, ICGB has published jointly with the Bulgarian transmission system operator a draft Project Proposal for the entry-exit point at Stara Zagora for public consultation on its website. All interested parties are invited to participate by sending their comments and proposals by 4th March 2024. A Project Proposal with The Greek Natural Gas Transmission System DESFA is about to be published as well.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens the energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources.