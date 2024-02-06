Georgian President Accuses Ruling Party Of Anti-Western Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia is conducting anti-Western propaganda and establishing close ties with Russia, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said this in her speech with the annual report in parliament. This is her last annual report as president. Her term of office expires in the fall of 2024.

"Statewide anti-Western and pseudo-national propaganda, encouragement of pro-Russian groups, their financing, increased cyberattacks on state institutions - this is a hint of what we should expect from the elections. The category of hybrid warfare includes mass Russian immigration, which has had a direct impact on the economy and generally increased the country's dependence on Russian money and markets, as well as the share of Russian capital in the country," she said.

According to the president, the ruling party's hybrid strategy is based on a number of different provocations, including the restoration of air links with Russia and the entry of a Russian cruise liner into Batumi. In her opinion, all this is aimed at fomenting confrontation and threatening to destabilise society.