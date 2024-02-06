Georgian President Accuses Ruling Party Of Anti-Western Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia is
conducting anti-Western propaganda and establishing close ties with
Russia, Azernews reports, citing Georgian
media.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said this in her speech
with the annual report in parliament. This is her last annual
report as president. Her term of office expires in the fall of
2024.
"Statewide anti-Western and pseudo-national propaganda,
encouragement of pro-Russian groups, their financing, increased
cyberattacks on state institutions - this is a hint of what we
should expect from the elections. The category of hybrid warfare
includes mass Russian immigration, which has had a direct impact on
the economy and generally increased the country's dependence on
Russian money and markets, as well as the share of Russian capital
in the country," she said.
According to the president, the ruling party's hybrid strategy
is based on a number of different provocations, including the
restoration of air links with Russia and the entry of a Russian
cruise liner into Batumi. In her opinion, all this is aimed at
fomenting confrontation and threatening to destabilise society.
