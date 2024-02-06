Which Type Of Kundan Jewellery Is Best For Bridal Wear?

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Introduction

Kundan jewellery with its brilliant gold work and dazzling stones symbolizes Indian heritage, prosperity and blessing. No wonder Kundan ornaments are a must-have in a bride's trousseau for the wedding. Available in versatile styles like necklace-earring sets, bangles, rings etc all ornately designed, Kundan adds unmatched regality to bridal outfits.

As you choose this traditional jewellery to elevation your D-day look, knowing which Kundan pieces suit bridal wear is important. So let's examine stunning Kundan options perfect for Indian brides.

Types of Kundan Jewellery Perfect for Brides Kundan Necklace Sets

An opulent Kundan necklace paired with matching earrings and maang tikka is the best jewellery set for Indian brides. The light yet lavish multi-string necklace adorns the neck and upper body elegantly. Paired tiny Kundan earrings complete the head-to-toe bridal radiance.

Kundan Chokers

If you want a necklace highlighting your collar bones uniquely, exquisite Kundan chokers slimmer in width but embellished heavily with stones are apt. They can be paired with any neckline from boat to sweetheart to off-shoulder for a royal impact.

Kundan Matha Patti (Maang Tikka)

Matha Pattis are an integral part of Indian bridal jewellery. Kundan maang tikkas with hanging diamonds and pearls along the middle parting of hair add flare to brides' hairdos. Sitting stylishly on the forehead, they accentuate her grace beautifully.

Kundan Bangles and Bracelets

Intricate Kundan bangles in green, red or contrasting colours worn with bridal outfits depict newly wedded status. Add a gemstone studded gold Kundan kada for more defined hands. Stacked or singles, Kundan bracelets complement the arm party.

Kundan Earrings

Whether the sculptural Jhumkas or intricate Chandbalis, heavy danglers or statement studs, ornate Kundan earrings are perfect for bridal ears. Pick from elephant motif, peacock designs or classic patterns.

Kundan Rings

Kundan cocktail rings encrusted fully with coloured stones add drama to the bride's overall look. The wine red Ruby Kundan rings spelling the couple's names are also sentimental. Toe rings made in Kundan work depict newly-married status too.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Bridal Kundan Jewellery

Keep the following aspects in mind when pairing Kundan ornaments with bridalwear:

Colour Scheme

Select the Kundan jewellery stones colour based on the outfit shade or motif for harmony. Contrasting emerald Kundan set for fuchsia lehenga or multicolour for ivory saree. Or pick matching red Kundan for maroon silk saree with zari.

Outfit Style and Fabric

Choose jewellery design suiting your outfit – broad choker necklaces for boat or V-necks, long necklaces for lehengas, cluster earrings for light dupattas. Also consider the outfit fabric's embellishment, going minimal if too ornate.

Personal Preferences

Channel your unique personality through the Kundan jewellery you pick. Opt for a matha patti over necklace if you like hair accessories. Or stack multi-bangles rather than kadas if that's your comfort.

Budget

Real Kundan with precious stones costs more than artificial gemstone studded ornaments. Finalise the budget for bridal jewellery early on and pick designs within that price bracket that retain authentic Kundan charm.

Skin Tone

The warmth or coolness of complexion must also inform the colour choice of Kundan jewellery. Yellow gold sets with rubies and coral suit warmer skins while platinum/white gold with emerald/sapphire flatters cooler skin tones.

Tips for Styling Kundan Jewellery for Brides

Here's how brides can style Kundan ornaments for maximum dazzle:

Go for Classical Full Set

Opt for the conventional Kundan necklace-earrings-maang tikka combination for timeless appeal. You can experiment on other occasions but keep bridal jewellery elegant.

Mix the Old and New

Contrast your grandmother's precious antique Kundan kada or earrings with a new designer neckpiece for personalized styling. This gives a modern twist to the old.

Stay Minimal if Required

If wearing a heavily worked ghagra or embroidered silk saree, skip the necklace. Just wear matching Kundan earrings and rings for understated style. Avoid going OTT.

Accentuate with Maang Tikka

Even if avoiding neck-worthy outfits, retain the maang tikka. This hair accessory uplifts any bridal look softly while highlighting your face.

Complementing Makeup and Hairstyle

Do a classic bun or braid showcasing the matha patti. And keep makeup fresh and dewy rather than dramatic which competes with Kundan's sheen.

Why Kundan Jewellery is Ideal for Brides

Here are reasons why Kundan makes for the best bridal jewellery:

Auspiciousness

In Indian tradition, Kundan symbolizes prosperity. Worn by brides, it ushers in good fortune and blessings for the new journey ahead. So it's considered the most promising jewellery.

Versatile for All Ceremonies

Kundan complements Indian outfits like ghagra-cholis, lehengas, sarees for various wedding functions be it pheras or reception. You don't need to change jewellery if donning ethnicwear.

Evergreen Style

The antique charm of handcrafted Kundan ornaments never goes out of vogue. Pieces bought even 20 years ago still remain timelessly fashionable when preserved well. They even become family heirlooms.

Royal and Luxurious

The Kundan art form originated in royal Mughal courts. So brides dripping in Kundan necklaces to rings epitomize luxury akin to royalty on the D-day. The gold-stonework spells opulence.

Enhances Feminine Grace

Kundan jewellery is delicate yet statement making. Be it the neckpieces swirling around or jhumkas dazzling - Kundan accentuates the grace and glittering beauty of Indian brides.

Conclusion

To conclude - Kundan jewellery clearly tops the list when selecting bridal jewellery. From versatile necklace sets to statement matha pattis - intricate gold Kundan work provides the most regal accompaniment to Indian bridalwear. Suiting varied preferences, outfits and budgets, classy Kundan ornaments symbolize auspicious new beginnings for brides poised gracefully to start their journey. So invest wisely in this timeless jewellery that epitomizes heritage and luxury together.