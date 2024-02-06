Blockchain Life 2024 In Dubai – Waiting For Tothemoon

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 6th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , On April 15-16, the international forum Blockchain Life 2024 will bring together more than 8,000 crypto leaders and thousands of international companies at the main event of the year in Dubai.

Premium community of crypto whales and industry leaders

More than 160 experts having a speech and analyzing the market from the 2 stages

More than 150 key industry companies featured at the exhibition and promising Startups

Dozens of teams at the Startup Pitch contest – traditionally many of these projects will rise in a few months

Smart networking app to find the one among the thousands

Numerous formats for business networking The legendary AfterParty at one of the world's most renowned clubs – SKY2.0

On the 2 stages of the event attendees can anticipate market analysis and forecasts from the top crypto exchanges as well as investing strategies from the leading crypto funds.

Among the top speakers are:



Justin Sun (Founder of TRON, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board)

Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Blockchain Life, Jets and Listing)

Paolo Ardoino (CEO of Tether, CTO of Bitfinex)

Dominic Williams (Founder and Chief Scientist of DFINITY (ICP))

Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation)

Andrei Grachev (Managing Partner of DWF Labs)

Danilo S. Carlucci (Founder and CEO of Morningstar Ventures)

Rene Reinsberg (Co-Founder of Celo and President of Celo Foundation)

Pascal Gauthier (Chairman and CEO of Ledger)

Jason Lau (Chief Innovation Officer at OKX) and many more

