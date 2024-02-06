Kids Furniture Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Industry Trends, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Kids Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

kids furniture market

size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the kids furniture market ?

The global kids furniture market size reached US$ 45.6 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.0 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

15.75% during

2024-2032.

What is Kids Furniture?

Kids furniture refers to a specialized category of furniture designed specifically for children. It encompasses a wide range of items tailored to meet the dimensional requirements and preferences of young kids, such as beds, cribs, dressers, chairs, tables, and storage units. These pieces are often crafted with safety in mind, featuring rounded edges and non-toxic materials. Additionally, many kids' furniture designs incorporate playful and colorful elements to appeal to children's aesthetics and stimulate their imagination. These age-appropriate furniture items provide comfort and support for a child's physical and cognitive development. Kids' furniture serves both practical and developmental purposes, making it an essential aspect of creating a nurturing and engaging environment for children.

Request for a sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/kids-furniture-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the kids furniture industry?

The increasing focus on early childhood development and education, along with the rising recognition of the importance of an environment conducive to learning and creativity, is primarily driving the market growth. Concurrent with this, the surging demand for high-quality, functional, and child-friendly furniture across various institutional settings, such as schools, daycare centers, and educational institutions, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population in emerging economies, with inflating disposable income of individuals, has enabled families to invest in well-designed and durable furniture for their children, which is creating a positive outlook for market expansion. In line with this, the rise of e-commerce platforms, enabling easy and convenient consumer access to a wide range of kids' furniture options is presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in materials and designs, ensuring that modern kids' furniture is practical and visually appealing, is contributing to the market's growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Beds, Cots and Cribs

Table and Chair

Cabinets, Dressers and Chests

Mattresses Others

Breakup by Material:



Wood

Polymer Metal

Breakup by Application:



Commercial Household

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Ashley Furniture Industries LLC

Babyletto

Boingg

C&T International Inc.

Casa Kids

Circu Magical Furniture

Crate and Barrel Holdings Inc. (Otto GmbH & Co KG)

Dream On Me Inc.

Flexa4dreams A/S

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Rooms to Go (p.r.) Inc.

Wayfair Inc. Williams-Sonoma Inc.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163