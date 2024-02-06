Registration For 10Th Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Registration for the category of new converts of the 10th Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Quran Competition has begun and will continue until March 2, 2024.

The organizing committee of the Competition at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that candidates including male and female from all expatriate communities can participate in the contest.

Registration will be made through the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center. All participants will receive valuable prizes according to memorization and performance in reciting holy Quran.

This category of the award targets new converts from different expatriate communities residing in Qatar, includes three levels: the first: Surat Al Fatihah and the short chapters up to Surat Al Qara'a, and the second level: Surat Al Fatihah and half of Juz Amma up to Surat Al Ala. As for the third level: it includes Surat Al-Fatihah and Juz Amma completely.

The organising committee of the competition explained that dedicating a category for new converts comes within the framework of paying attention to new converts and involving them in Holy Quran competitions.

The initiative aims at strengthening brotherhood and solidarity among them and increasing belonging to Islam and faith in their hearts.

In addition to teaching them the Book of God, linking them to its etiquette and rulings, and working to care for them and establish the correct concept of Islam in their hearts.

The organizing committee added that the New Converts category is witnessing a demand from different communities to participate, and the competition's judging committees focus mainly on the issue of memorization to facilitate the contestants who are not proficient in the Arabic language, while adhering to the basic provisions of intonation, as the judging committees take into account the differences in tongues and pronunciation of different communities.

The new converts category is organised by the organising committee of the Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition in cooperation with the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center for serving the communities residing in Qatar, spreading Islamic culture, consolidating the concept of true Islam with moderation, and teaching the Arabic language to non-native speakers.