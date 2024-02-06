Qatar Airways Introduces Design Doha Biennial To Inter Milan Fans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Milan: Qatar Airways, the Official Global Airline Partner of FC Internazionale Milano, took centre stage with Qatar Creates at the San Siro stadium to commemorate the Inter versus Juventus match. The excitement kicked off with a pre-game reception, which highlighted the synergy between design and football. The fusion of creativity and football spirit amplified the sense of community and bridged the worlds of aviation, design, and sports.

Match attendees were treated to a spectacular laser show that introduced the Design Doha Biennial to the Italian crowd through a series of captivating images, signifying the longstanding relationship between Milan and Doha. The match transcended competition and united people through the power of sport, and was brought to its thrilling conclusion with a 1-0 Inter win.

Qatar Airways was supported by Qatar Creates and the Design Doha Biennial teams in this creative initiative. Established under the leadership of Qatar Museums' Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Design Doha is a new platform, which highlights design excellence within the region. It also enables designers and art practitioners to connect with globally acclaimed design professionals.