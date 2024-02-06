Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Share, Price Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including satellite communication market size , share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global satellite communication (SATCOM) market is expected to exhibit a

CAGR of 8.03% during 2024-2032 .

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Overview:

Satellite communication (SATCOM) is widely used to send and receive data, voice, and video signals. It is a form of a wireless communication unit that utilizes radiofrequency signals to transmit and receive communication. It generally operates in either a geosynchronous or a geostationary orbit, wherein geosynchronous satellites orbit the earth at the same angular speed as the planet rotates, while geostationary satellites remain in the same position relative to the earth's surface. It is used for a variety of applications, such as television and radio broadcasting, global positioning systems (GPS), satellite navigation, satellite telephone networks, and even military operations. Its signal is transmitted and received using antennas, which can be fixed or mobile. Consequently, it is generally utilized for two-way voice and data communications that can be used for various applications, including teleconferencing, telemedicine, and disaster relief.

Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Trends:

The rising demand for high-speed mobile broadband is majorly driving the global market. As mobile devices become more powerful and capable, the need for high-speed mobile broadband is increasing. With the growing number of businesses operating globally, the need for reliable and secure communication links is also increasing, which, in turn, is propelling the market. Along with this, the rising popularity of SATCOM in various applications, such as connecting wide area networks (WANs), providing backhaul services for cellular networks, enabling internet trunking, delivering television broadcasts, and providing telephony services in rural areas, is significantly supporting the demand. Since it offers improved video on demand (VoD), voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and telemedicine services, this is providing a thrust to the market. Furthermore, the introduction of ultra-compact SATCOM terminals for advanced ground combat vehicles, along with the widespread adoption of cloud-based services, are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Players in the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Industry:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Cobham Limited

EchoStar Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Gilat Satellite Networks

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

SES S.A

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc

Telesat (Loral Space & Communications Inc.)

Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Al Yah Satellite Communication Company) Viasat Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Equipment



Transmitter/Transponder



Antenna



Transceiver



Receiver



Modem/Router

Others Services

Breakup by Application:



Voice Communication

Broadcasting Data Communication

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Aerospace and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture

Government and Military

Media and Entertainment Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

