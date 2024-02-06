Orchestry Along With SOLVION Announce Their Partnership To Unlock The Full Power Of Microsoft 365

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cultivate a secure, efficient, and AI-ready M365 environment with Orchestry's predictive insights and automated governance.

SOLVION is a leading consulting and solutions company for the development and expansion of the digital workplace for companies in the DACH region.

SOLVION partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption and enablement platform to organizations.

- Alexander Schweighofer, Managing Director, SOLVIONGRAZ, AUSTRIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestry ( ), is a complete empowerment, adoption and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. Orchestry is on a mission to make work simple in Microsoft 365, empower users, drive adoption, automate governance , day-to-day management and security.The Orchestry platform takes the guesswork out of what to use and when in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built Workspace Templates , intelligent Workspace Provisioning, actionable Workspace Insights, robust Microsoft 365 Guest Management , informative Workspace Directory and robust governance features to enable both IT administrators and end-users throughout the organization.SOLVION ( ), who is a leading consulting and solutions company in the German-speaking area for the development and enhancement of the digital workplace in the Microsoft ecosystem, will strengthen governance, adoption and productivity in Microsoft 365 with Orchestry.With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable SOLVION to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, "After knowing and collaborating with the team at SOLVION for years, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardize governance, provisioning and templating in Microsoft 365".More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable SOLVION to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Orchestry. Through this new partnership, we can combine our expertise with the comprehensive Microsoft 365 lifecycle management platform of Orchestry. Together we are ready to simplify the collaboration and governance of Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online for our customers to realize the full potential of Microsoft 365 platform,” exclaims Alexander Schweighofer, Managing Director, SOLVIONIn partnership, SOLVION and Orchestry, help organizations drive enablement, adoption and standardization while helping integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.About OrchestryUnleash the full potential of your M365 environment with Orchestry. Our platform provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.Learn more: .About SOLVIONSOLVION is a leading consulting and solutions company for the development and expansion of the digital workplace for companies in the DACH region. We are a recognized Microsoft partner and with our extensive understanding of modern working methods we are ensuring good collaboration, better communication and smooth processes in companies – and that for over 20 years.Learn more:

Jessica Bermel, Senior Marketing Strategist

Orchestry

...