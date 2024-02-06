Coach Of Inter Miami Explains Why Messi Not Play In Match In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head coach of the American Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino,
explained why the striker of the team Lionel Messi had not played
with the local club Hong Kong XI (4:1), Azernews reports, citing the South China Morning Post.
"We enjoyed the stadium today and we understand the great
disappointment among the fans due to the absence of Luis Suarez and
Lionel Messi. But it was the decision of the medical team. We
checked their physical condition. If we had taken them out on the
field, we would have risked their physical health.
We understand that the fans are very upset, and we apologize to
them. We would have liked it to be possible to bring Messi onto the
field so that he could play for a while, but the risk was too
high," Martino said.
Recall that 38,323 spectators were present in the stands, who
were waiting for the star players on the field. However, Messi
spent the entire game on the bench due to a hamstring strain, and
Suarez also sat out, and for no particular reason. It is noteworthy
that the minimum ticket price for this match was € 115.
