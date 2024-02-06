Coach Of Inter Miami Explains Why Messi Not Play In Match In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head coach of the American Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino, explained why the striker of the team Lionel Messi had not played with the local club Hong Kong XI (4:1), Azernews reports, citing the South China Morning Post.

"We enjoyed the stadium today and we understand the great disappointment among the fans due to the absence of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. But it was the decision of the medical team. We checked their physical condition. If we had taken them out on the field, we would have risked their physical health.

We understand that the fans are very upset, and we apologize to them. We would have liked it to be possible to bring Messi onto the field so that he could play for a while, but the risk was too high," Martino said.

Recall that 38,323 spectators were present in the stands, who were waiting for the star players on the field. However, Messi spent the entire game on the bench due to a hamstring strain, and Suarez also sat out, and for no particular reason. It is noteworthy that the minimum ticket price for this match was € 115.