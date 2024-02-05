RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Roanoke Gas continued to make investments in utility infrastructure to improve system reliability and deliver gas to new customers to drive earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated,“Higher utility margins were welcomed in the quarter particularly in light of inflationary pressures that will temper performance in the coming quarters. Good weather enabling strong construction progress of the MVP during the quarter was gratifying, and we eagerly await for the completion of the pipeline.” Nester further commented,“Roanoke Gas is experiencing increasing costs and has filed for relief through a rate application with the State Corporation Commission.”



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.



The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the MVP construction and operation, and regulatory and legal challenges along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company's fiscal 2023 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.



Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:



