Brooke Laizure Elected 2024 Chairperson For National Women In Roofing Oklahoma Chapter

Brooke Laizure Named 2024 NWiR Chairperson

- Brooke LaizureTULSA, OK, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brooke Laizure has been elected 2024 Chairperson for National Women in Roofing – Oklahoma Chapter. National Women in Roofing (NWiR) is a volunteer-based organization that supports and advances the careers of women roofing professionals.Laizure is the co-owner of Whirlwind Roofing and Construction , a local family-owned roofing contractor based in Bixby, Oklahoma. The company specializes in residential roof repair, roof replacement, and storm damage restoration.As a Founding Member of National Women in Roofing, Laizure has served in a leadership position for the Oklahoma chapter for eight years and has been featured nationally in Roofing Contractor magazine .“The roofing industry has undergone many changes in the past few years. As women roofing contractors, we need to be constantly changing our businesses to align with best practices to educate and protect homeowners. I am excited to be a part of National Women in Roofing to advance those practices and to elevate the industry to a new level,” says Laizure.The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 56.1% of all women participated in the labor force in 2021, but were underrepresented (relative to their share of total employment) in construction at 11%.NWiR provides networking, mentoring, education, and industry recruitment opportunities from the rooftop to the boardroom, for the young professional at the start of her career to the seasoned manager in the executive suite. Through a commitment to connect and empower women in roofing, NWiR members contribute to the overall betterment and professionalism of the roofing industry.Laizure is passionate about education within her own company and the roofing industry. Through NWiR, she organizes educational events, manufacturer factory tours, and product software trainings for local women contractors. She also enjoys mentoring high school students to consider the trades as a profession through the Build My Future construction career events in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, OK.She says,“I love watching young girls that have never held a hammer learn how to shingle a roof. I enjoy talking to them about all the amazing career opportunities open to them, including being an entrepreneur.”

