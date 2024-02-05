ISCPO Announces Vector Security® Networks As A Preferred Vendor Partner

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dallas, Texas Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Vector Security® Networks , a division of Vector Security®, Inc., and the single-source provider of physical security solutions and managed network services to multi-site businesses across North America, has been named as a preferred vendor partner of the International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO).

The partnership helps connect ISCPO members to solutions offered by Vector Security Networks that safeguard their supply chain operations while protecting people and products.

As part of its Preferred Partner Program, ISCPO is dedicated to expanding its array of vendor solutions, harnessing proven products, and staying at the forefront of industry best practices.

Additionally, Vector Security Networks will participate in Manifest 2024 in Las Vegas, February 5-7, at Caesars Forum. The company's security experts will be on hand to discuss challenges, opportunities, and solutions for supply chain and logistics providers. The team will also be demonstrating EAIGLE automated vehicle access control and forklift camera solutions that not only can increase safety and security but can also provide insights to improve business operations. Look for Vector Security Networks at booth #1411.

About Vector Security Networks:

Vector Security Networks is a division of Vector Security, Inc., a top 4 integrator of physical security solutions and managed services for North American retailers and multi-site businesses, including many Fortune 500 companies. Vector Security Networks serves nearly 90,000 national account sites across North America. Vector Security Networks has installed primary and secondary networks for some of the largest retailers and quick-serve restaurants in the United States.

About Vector Security, Inc.

For more than 50 years, Vector Security, Inc. has been a premier provider of intelligent security solutions tailored to the needs of the customer. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, the company offers a full suite of electronic security services for residential, business, and national account customers across North America and the Caribbean through a network of branches, authorized dealers, and their ADS Security division. The Vector Security Networks division offers customized physical security and managed network services to multi-site commercial customers. Vector Security is a sister company of the Philadelphia Contributionship, a mutual insurance company founded in 1752, and currently provides cost-effective, technology-based security and automation solutions to nearly 400,000 homes and businesses across 58 branch locations.

Key Contact: Art Miller | Vice President, Marketing, Vector Security

Phone: +1 724-741-2200 | Email: ...

About International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO):

The International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO) is a non-profit professional organization that connects members from across a wide array of sectors-from manufacturing, retail/wholesale/eCommerce, and distribution to risk management, law enforcement/legal, and logistics.