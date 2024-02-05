Countries Colonised By France Are Rising Up - Corsicans For Freedom

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
I woke up, read local news
sites...
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French
Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan Ann Bouillon wrote the
following words in her "X" account: "I woke up and read local news
sites. It looks like there are elections in Corsica. And I didn't
know about it."
Armenian news sites reacted with a snide chuckle, as if it were
written and voiced sarcastically. It depends on how to read it.
Armenian minds read their inner voice this way.
Anne Bouillon, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, was summoned
to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022 to hand over a protest
note addressed to the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign
Affairs. The protest note contained and expressed deep concern
about the expansion and continuation of open slander and prejudice
towards Azerbaijan by French political forces, which continues to
this day.
In this context, it was stated that in the letter sent to the
French President on behalf of the leaders of the political forces
represented in the French Parliament at that time (2022), it is
unacceptable to make unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan and
call for steps that represent an encroachment on the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Unlike France, which acts based on the ideology of "Laws of the
Jungle," Azerbaijan played smarter and undertook to defend and help
promote important issues of freedom and the protection of human
rights in the countries colonised by France.
It should be reminded that the secretary of the party "Popular
Unity for the Liberation of Guadeloupe," Jean-Jacob Bissep, made a
statement on the occasion of the establishment of a national party
in Corsica on the issue of decolonisation and the independence of
Corsica.
While France's policy and commitment to its depletion of
colonised countries is waning with the example of Africa, most
colonised unions have decided to take back their lives and freedoms
of choice. Azerbaijan was the first to take the initiative to bring
awareness to the globally significant problems of the peoples
colonised by France.
For 30 years, Azerbaijan has been seeking justice and raising
questions on all international platforms about the military
occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the genocide committed by
Armenian separatists against the Azerbaijani people. Time has shown
that no authorised institution has coped with the tasks, and during
this period (32 years), nothing more than discussion has been
solved.
The French authorities were afraid to take responsibility and
bear the consequences of the inhumane colonisation of the
indigenous peoples and their inhabitants. Millions of people were
killed and enslaved. People were sent to the mines for gold and
precious crystals. If you think of Hitler's Germany, they acted in
the same ways in Africa.
Perhaps that is why the French ambassador to Azerbaijan was
surprised that the Corsicans decided to oppose and seek justice for
their independence from French neo-colonialism. France, with its
former influence in the world, would probably not have allowed this
initiative of the Corsicans, but to please her, proverbs exist for
a reason: what you sow is what you reap .
The Party of Popular Unity for the Liberation of Guadeloupe
issued a statement saying that, despite the long struggle of the
Corsican people, the French authorities continue repression and
hostile policies. Thus, the French authorities do not recognise the
reality of the existence of Corsica and its people, nor do they
recognise the right of the Corsican people to
self-determination.
On Sunday, January 28, 2024, several Corsican parties and
organisations united to form a new Corsican political party to
achieve independence for their country. While the elected members
of the Corsican Assembly have declared their support for the
Corsican autonomy project and their willingness to enter into
negotiations with the French government, the members of the new
party, believing that this path leads to a dead end, oppose it. In
this context, their decision coincides with the position of the
Polynesians.
The People's Unity Party for the Liberation of Guadeloupe
expresses its full support to the activists who have united to
raise the issue of Corsica and solidarity in their struggle for
sovereignty.
As a reminder, the Baku Initiative Group strongly condemned the
unlawful detention of pro-independence activists and their families
by the French police after the successful holding of the founding
meeting of the Nation movement.
In a statement, the Baku Initiative Group
said:
The French authorities are already reaping the fruits of what
they have sown. The question is why France, called a democratic
power, with its strong economy and power of influence, has not
achieved the liberation of the peoples it colonised in the past.
And what prevents it from doing so now?
Otherwise, with the help of Azerbaijan and its support, the
overseas territories colonised by France and its countries will
achieve justice and independence.
