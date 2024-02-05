Roehl's Updated Coaching Tool Enables Safety & Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John PaapeMARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roehl Transport recently released an updated version of their Coaching Tool that improves truck driver safety performance and increases customer satisfaction. The proprietary software system was conceptualized several years ago to address the rapidly increasing amount of 3rd party portals that the Wisconsin-based trucking company was required to navigate for safety-related data.John Paape, Roehl's Vice President of Information Technology, shared that the Coaching Tool started with basic functionality that consolidated API feeds from several safety vendors.“The tool has now expanded to include 24 possible coaching events that are triggered by OEM data from the trucks, 3rd party safety sensors, Roehl's predictive analytics models, and manually created events by Roehl's Safety team,” he added.The consolidation of these expensive data sources into one single view supercharges the identification of trends and enables much faster and impactful interactions and outcomes.“We also wanted to have strong visibility into the coaching process itself to understand if the coaching events were consistently occurring at a quality level and that the programs and people were making a measurable difference in the outcomes,” Paape said.So Roehl's team designed the system to automatically assign a priority and specific target time to coach, and it records the audio conversation of the coaching event, tracks if there is reoccurrence, and provides cumulative coaching effectiveness measures across the entire Operations team of drivers and support staff.Each month, over 6,205 coaching events are automatically created, completed, and tracked within Roehl's Coaching Tool.From an operational perspective, Roehl has fully integrated the Coaching Tool platform into the Fleet Manager's core dashboards to ensure maximum visibility when interacting with their teammates.“Each event is built to provide the driver's Fleet Manager with all the necessary information to have a meaningful conversation ensuring the best possible outcomes. When video is available, the system allows Fleet Managers to share this content to the MyRoehl mobile app for drivers to view,” he continued.Roehl's Coaching Tool positively impacts the company's customers, drivers and those with whom they share the road. For example, Roehl's ISS (Inspection Selection System) score continues to be one of the best in the industry (over the last 24 months, Roehl has ranged between 24-26). That means Roehl drivers are more frequently able to bypass scales, which improves their productivity and pay, and increases on-time deliveries for Roehl's customers.Roehl Transport is one of North America's safest and most successful trucking companies , and the development of the Coach Tool with its unique system-based consolidation has received praise from the Insurance industry and is evidence of the Roehl's commitment to its values of Innovation, Delivering Success and Safety .To learn more about Roehl Transport, including how the company operationalizes safety through innovative technologies, please visit RoehlTransport or call 715-591-7000.

