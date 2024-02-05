At Least Eight Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes In The Central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN/

At least eight civilians today were killed, and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources.

Sources said ambulance and rescue teams retrieved the bodies of eight Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli shelling of a house in the Al-Zawaida area, the majority of whom were children.

The occupation warplanes also intensively bombed Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, during which heavy smoke was seen coming from the targeted location.

Simultaneously, Israeli drones further opened heavy gunfire towards civilians near Wadi Gaza Bridge on Salah al-Din Street in the center of the Gaza Strip, causing multiple casualties.

At least 14 civilians were killed, and dozens of others were wounded in the Israeli aerial and artillery airstrikes that targeted the city of Khan Yuins in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Nasser medical complex.



Since the start of the Israeli occupation's aerial, ground and sea aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7 of last year, more than 27,365 people, mostly children and women, have been killed and over 66,630 others have been wounded. More than 8,000 people were reported missing.