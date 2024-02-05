Business Central 2024 : Mobile Barcode Integration With WMS Express

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navigate your warehouse management system effortlessly with the WMS Express Main Menu. This feature provides easy access to all WMS Express functions, from receiving and shipping to inventory counting and movements, seamlessly integrated into your Dynamic

Harness the power of accurate inventory management with the Basic Inventory Count feature of WMS Express. This tool offers real-time inventory updates and seamless data entry for count adjustments, ensuring precise inventory tracking within your Dynamics

Streamline your inventory relocation with the WMS Express Movements feature. This tool enables efficient inventory transfer across bins, offering real-time updates and effortless tracking of item movements within your Dynamics 365 Business Central-powered

Integrate mobile barcode scanning into Business Central 2024 with WMS Express, a free app that boosts SMBs' warehouse efficiency and inventory management.

- Brian Neufeld, Director of Marketing

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mobile Barcode Integration in Business Central 2024 by WMS Express .

Insight Works eagerly enhances the Dynamics 365 Business Central 2024 Release Wave 1 experience for SMBs in manufacturing and distribution by integrating advanced mobile device barcode scanning. As Microsoft further refines and broadens the capabilities of Business Central, WMS Express enables businesses to harness mobile technology, maximizing warehouse efficiency and productivity.

WMS Express is a free app for Business Central that enables SMBs to use mobile devices to scan barcodes to manage inventory and warehouse operations.

Key Enhancements and Synergies:

- Global Accessibility and Scalability: With Business Central expanding its reach to over 155 countries and regions, WMS Express establishes itself as a universally applicable warehouse management solution. It empowers SMBs everywhere to integrate mobile barcode scanning seamlessly with Business Central, improving inventory management and operational processes.

- Mobile Device Integration for Barcode Scanning: Insight Works enhances Business Central's functionality by enabling SMBs to gain additional value through mobile device integration for barcode scanning. This integration allows real-time inventory tracking, reduces errors, and speeds up warehouse operations. WMS Express makes WMS Express essential for businesses looking to optimize their supply chain and warehouse management practices.

- Adaptability and User-Friendly Configuration: WMS Express aligns with Business Central's focus on simplicity and ease of configuration. Insight Works has engineered WMS Express for rapid deployment and user-friendly setup, ensuring that SMBs can quickly implement warehouse management features without requiring extensive technical knowledge.

Leverage Mobile Technology with WMS Express

In the fast-paced environment of SMBs, maintaining a competitive edge demands tools that evolve with technological advancements and broaden essential functionalities. WMS Express by Insight Works meets this need by integrating mobile barcode scanning with Dynamics 365 Business Central, providing a seamless, efficient, and error-minimizing warehouse management solution.

For more information on how WMS Express can transform your warehouse management approach, please visit .

About Insight Works

As a renowned Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Insight Works specializes in developing sophisticated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central applications for the manufacturing and distribution sectors. Boasting a worldwide network of over 500 Microsoft Partners and supported by offices in Canada, the United States, and the Netherlands, Insight Works delivers unmatched solutions that boost efficiency, productivity, and growth.

Renowned for its significant growth and dedication to excellence, Insight Works remains committed to addressing the dynamic needs of the global market. Discover more at .

Marcos Pellegrini

Insight Works

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

On-Demand WMS Express Demo