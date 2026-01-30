Russia To Increase Pressure On Frontline In February CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, in a Telegram post.

“The enemy will try to intensify pressure on the front in February, both in the East and in other areas, but Russia's plans are known in advance and they will not achieve their goals,” he emphasized.

According to Kovalenko, intense combat operations by Russia will continue at least until spring.

“Russia will try to fight actively at least until spring,” the CCD Head added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the CCD noted that Russian forces on the eastern front are actively attempting to infiltrate with assault groups, including by posing as civilians, while Ukraine's Defense Forces are systematically thwarting these attempts and conducting countermeasures.