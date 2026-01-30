Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Launch Dozens Of Strikes On Logistics In Dnipropetrovsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Serhii Beskrestnov, head of the Center for Radiotechnologies, in a Facebook post.

“The enemy has committed forces to strike logistics along the Bohuslav–Petropavlivka section with UAVs supported by Starlink systems. Dozens of strikes there in a single day, including on a bus transporting people (miraculously, everyone survived). All of this is being showcased by Rubikon on its channels,” Beskrestnov noted.

He informed that Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is responding immediately, and that the minister has personally taken control of the issue.

“The tactic of knocking out logistics routes is a classic method used by our enemy,” Beskrestnov emphasized.

Read also: Enemy attacks Kharkiv region with missiles and drones, leaving one dead and several wounded

As Ukrinform previously reported, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appointed tech blogger Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov as an adviser on technological areas of defense.

Photo (illustrative): State Emergency Service of Ukraine

