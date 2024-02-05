Death Toll In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Grows To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed following Russia's shelling of Kherson city has risen to four.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Rescuers are extinguishing a vehicle fire following artillery strikes in Kherson that took place around noon. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the driver and the passenger. In total, the Russian shelling claimed the lives of four local residents. Another person was injured," he said.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office informed that a man died of his injuries in hospital.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration added that he was a 60-year-old local resident.

Earlier, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson RMA, said in a Facebook post that three civilians were killed.

"The three dead are men of 45 and 50 years old who were in the vehicle and a woman who was on the street at the time of the enemy attack!" Mrochko wrote.

The video shows the consequences of the Russian army shelling the center of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, wrote on his Telegram channel that a 66-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in enemy artillery strike. He also confirmed that she was outside at the time of the shelling.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people were killed in Kherson - a vehicle came under fire. Another civilian was wounded in the shelling.