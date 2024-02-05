Kuwait Scientific Foundation Inks Cooperation Deal With Korean Institute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), aimed at enhancing scientific culture, digital capacities and overhauling the education of sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

KFAS said in a statement on Monday that the MoU inking came in line with its vision for contributing to building digital potentials in data of sciences, technology, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, the internet, robotics, cyber security and digital transformation.

The MoU stipulates that there is possibility to establish joint programs for boosting digital skills among students and workers in various sectors as well as developing researchers' ability in the State of Kuwait.

Moreover, it sets the stage for cooperation in research, overhauling enterprises related to the AI and technologies, in addition to organizing workshops, devising programs in sciences, technologies, innovation, updating the content of education of sciences and technologies, engineering, and online mathematics.

The signing ceremony was attended by KFAS Director General Dr. Amina Farhan, the head of the Korean institute, Dr. Jaesung Kim, the Korean ambassador Chung Byung-ha and other leading figures from the two sides.

The Korean institute hosted, last year, a delegation of the Kuwaiti foundation for partaking in various scientific activities. (end)

