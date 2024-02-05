Turkish Police Arrest 17 Suspects Linked To ISIS-Khorasan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Anatolian News Agency reports that Turkey's National Intelligence and Security Organization has detained 17 members of ISIS Khorasan Province in an operation.

This media outlet states that a“heavy blow has been dealt to ISIS Khorasan, which recently claimed responsibility for an attack on a church in Istanbul.”

The report mentions that“through intelligence investigations, the Istanbul authorities identified the leader of ISIS Khorasan and the terrorists operating with him.”

Anatolian News Agency added that“in an operation conducted in cooperation with the Istanbul police, Turkey's National Intelligence and Security Organization arrested 17 suspects and inflicted a heavy blow on the activities of the ISIS Khorasan branch, including recruitment, financial support, and logistics.”

Turkish media has not disclosed information about the identities of the detained individuals.

Last Sunday, two attackers assaulted a church in the Sarıyer neighbourhood of Istanbul, resulting in one casualty.

Following this incident, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on the Italian church, Santa Maria, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ali Yarlıkaşa, Turkey's Interior Minister, had previously announced that two individuals suspected of involvement in this attack had been detained. The detained individuals were reported to be Russian and Tajik citizens at that time.

