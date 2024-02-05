Spanish FM Begins Arabian Gulf Tour Tuesday For Mideast Peace Prospects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is scheduled to begin a tour in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday in yet a new endeavor by Madrid to examine prospects for solutions to the Middle East crises.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, on Monday, that minister Albares would go to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, building on the talks he has recently held in Lebanon and Iraq, in line with Madrid's bids to resolve the regional issues.

Albares will start the regional mission in Qatar where he will hold talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassem Al-Thani on mutual issues and "a new dynamism for peace in the region."

He will also meet representatives of Spanish companies working in the Gulf country and the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBA), the official statement said, also indicating that his talks with the Qataris would touch on cooperation in culture and arts.

Minister Albares will proceed to Saudi Arabia where he will hold discussions with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, dealing with regional topics. The two sides will explore steps that need to be taken within framework of Arab-European consultations for establishing a viable Palestinian State according to the two states' solutions, as called for by Madrid, the official statement added.

His regional mission will conclude in the UAE where he will meet his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, for talks on identical issues. Also in Abu Dhabi, he will hold talks with some officials on bilateral economic relations, visit Spanish and UAE companies to discuss business matters.

Albares' mission comes amid fervent tension shrouding the whole Middle East with the ongoing bloody Israeli aggression on Gaza, recurring tit for tat attacks on various arenas namely the sensitive Red Sea passageway of Bab Al-Mandab. (end)

