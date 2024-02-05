Central Singapore CDC, Si Chuan Dou Bring CNY Cheer To Residents With Calligraphy, Feast

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2024 - Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, a corporate partner of 13 years, recently brought Chinese New Year festive cheer to 140 vulnerable seniors from Radin Mas division.







Brushstrokes of Blessings - CS CDC Mayor Phua (back row, 4th from left) hosting Radin Mas Residents

Themed 'Brushstrokes of Blessings', residents were treated to a sumptuous six-course tea reception while being entertained to a Lion Dance performance. They were also given ang pows and goodie bags ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year 2024 celebrations.

Mayor of Central Singapore District Ms Denise Phua said: 'Great businesses not only do well; they do good too, and not only for once. Central Singapore CDC is proud to be partnering Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant again to bless our vulnerable elderly residents this Chinese New Year. The Festive Cheers programme today is one of our CDC's 52 initiatives to connect the community. I urge more businesses to come forward to do good with us in the community. And I thank steadfast partners like Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant, who have been serving with us, year after year, with such passion and sincerity.'

'Festive Cheers' is one of 52 programme offerings by Central Singapore CDC. It is a volunteer-led initiative by Central Singapore CDC and our corporate and community partners to celebrate and spread festive joy with vulnerable groups in the community.

Mr Melvin Yong, Grassroots Adviser to Radin Mas SMC Grassroots Organisations, event hosts Ms Denise Phua, Ms Wee Wei Ling, Executive Director of Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant and Mr Damian Tan, General Manager of PARKROYAL on Beach Road hosted the residents.

The CDC envisions itself as a Do-Good district that aims to help residents live The Better Life. It works in close partnership with schools, voluntary welfare organisations, grassroots organisations, government and commercial agencies to fulfil its mission as an Aggregator of needs and resources; Builder of capability/capacity in partners and networks; and Connector of communities.

Central Singapore Community Development Council